Packers Weapon Planning Big Change After 2024 Controversy

The Green Bay Packers are fortunate enough to roster a solid collection of young offensive players who boast the potential to have special careers. Third-year stud Tucker Kraft fits that description as he continues developing into one of the NFL's most exciting up-and-coming tight ends to watch.

Kraft has become a Packers fan favorite for many reasons, including his aggressive playing style. The former South Dakota State TE is always doing whatever it takes to squeeze out an extra yard or two after the catch, using his 6-foot-5, 259-pound frame to bulldozer over the unluckiest of defenders.

Kraft has also made a habit of leading with his head when he blocks, which has previously landed him in hot water. Fortunately, it looks like he's ready to put that habit behind him as early as this fall.

Packers News: TE Tucker Kraft Aims to Leave Headbutting in the Past

As the NFL offseason continues, Kraft recently was recently interviewed by Packers writer Wes Hodkiewicz to discuss his outlook. The Green Bay TE used the discussion as an opportunity to reveal that he plans to focus more on playmaking and less on headbutting in 2025 and beyond.

"I really want to take that upon myself this year to lead with my playstyle like I may have done last year, but also with more words, not just headbutts," Kraft admitted. "Going into our two-tight end packages with Luke (Musgrave) this year, we're gonna have to find ways to spread that wealth around because the tight end room, we're gonna be relied on heavily this year."

Tucker Kraft wants to take on a larger leadership role with the Packers entering Year 3 beyond just his renowned playstyle.



“More words, not just headbutts.” pic.twitter.com/iHXhlkeAnE — Weston Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) April 8, 2025

Even though Packers fans will likely missed Kraft's bull-in-a-china-shop style, toning tone his aggression is likely the right call. The last thing Green Bay needs is to lose its No. 1 TE to an unnecessary injury or suspension because he got too careless — especially if head coach Matt LaFleur wants to cement his team as a Super Bowl contender.

It'll be interesting to see how Kraft will capitalize on last season's breakout performance. The former 2023 third-rounder racked up 707 receiving yards and seven touchdown grabs on 50 receptions, finishing Year 2 with the 19th-best Pro Football Focus receiving grade (71.0) among tight ends.

Kraft's outlook will likely hinge on how available Musgrave is to make the former's life easier. Injuries have limited the ex-Oregon State product to only 18 appearances since being drafted 42nd overall two years ago, resulting in a 41-397-1 stat line across 18 appearances.

NFL history has shown the importance of having a reliable tight end (or two), so let's hope that Kraft and Musgrave can stay productive and healthy throughout the 2025 campaign. Otherwise, the Packers might struggle to capitalize on their Super Bowl 60 odds, which currently sit at +2300 (9th) on FanDuel Sportsbook.

