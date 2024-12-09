Packers Starter Makes Shocking Comments About Lions Beef
By Jovan Alford
Before last week’s game against the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft was seen going back and forth with Lions safety Kerby Joseph.
The heated conversation between Kraft and Joseph caught a lot of attention on social media as Joseph is seen getting guided into the tunnel by a Detroit staff member. Kraft isn’t a huge fan of the Lions' defensive back and mentioned he doesn’t like how Joseph plays the game.
Kraft played well in last week’s game against the Lions, recording three receptions (five targets) for 41 yards and a touchdown. However, Joseph and Detroit got the last laugh as the Lions won 34-31.
Heading into Green Bay’s Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, reporters asked Kraft about his pregame incident with the Lions defensive back on Monday. The second-year tight end wants to move on and focus on this weekend’s game.
"I’m going to drop it, actually. It’s over. It’s done. Just going to move on from that, Kraft said (h/t Matt Scheidman of The Athletic). Not going to stoop down there anymore. I’m not going to talk about my opponents anymore. I’m going to talk about us because the only thing that matters is the guys in this locker room."
One could say Kraft is taking the high road as the Packers and Lions will not play each other again unless they meet in the playoffs. Another way to look at it is the Packers want their guys to focus for the last few weeks of the season as they try to lock up a playoff spot.
The Packers are currently locked in as the sixth seed at 9-4 but the Washington Commanders are only one game behind them at 8-5, with the Los Angeles Rams lurking at 7-6. Kraft and the rest of the Pack must prepare for a physical matchup in primetime against the Seahawks.
