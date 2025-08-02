Packers Veteran Unfortunately Entering Final Preseason with Green Bay

Training camp and the Green Bay Packers are in full swing, deciding which players have earned the right to be on the roster for the 2025 season. Many choices are obvious, as Jordan Love isn’t losing any sleep knowing he’s the franchise's starting quarterback. But other groups, such as the receiver room, will battle it out for the right to make the team and become Love’s top target.

It’s a storyline that plays out all across the 90-man roster during the month of August. But for one Packers veteran, he could be experiencing that competition in Green Bay for the last time as he attempts to make a special homecoming.

Kristian Welch Could Be Spending His Final Camp with the Packers

Welch is one of the better stories entering training camp. A native of Iola, Wisconsin, Welch has made a name for himself on special teams during his career since breaking in as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens. He’s played 1,382 special teams snaps over the first five years of his career and has posted a Pro Football Focus special teams grade over 70 three times, including a 72.7 mark during the 2023 season.

Players like this are usually unheralded when it comes to this time of year, but Welch made a positive impression on general manager Brian Gutekunst, who revealed it was a tough decision to cut him at the end of last year’s training camp.

“Kristian, along with a few others, absolutely did everything and deserved to make this football team,” Gutekunst said. “We had more than 53 [players] in my opinion, that deserved to make this football team and deserve to make a [53-man roster.] That’s a great problem, it’s very difficult, very difficult, to look people in the eye that you know that have produced and played well enough to make your team and have to move on. That’s really, really hard.”

#Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on the decision to cut linebacker Kristian Welch, who seemingly did everything he needed to do to make this year’s team. pic.twitter.com/V5TWIW8eeP — Brandon Carwile (@BCarwile_NFL) August 28, 2024

While Gutekunst believes Welch deserves to be on a roster, he may have to have that difficult conversation again this year. The Packers loaded up their linebacker room this offseason to build depth behind Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper, and Isaiah McDuffie. They also added former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons to try and unlock his potential at linebacker, while 2024 third-round pick Ty’Ron Hopper could also push for a roster spot.

Welch has a solid tiebreaker thanks to his ability on special teams, but the addition of Simmons is a concern after he posted a 90.0 special teams grade on 146 snaps with the New York Giants last season. Wide receiver-turned-defensive back Bo Melton has also drawn rave reviews for his work on special teams during training camp as well.

If Welch can’t find a way to stand out, he could be looking for another team entering next season and may be in the midst of his final training camp with Green Bay.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: