Packers Veteran Now Needs a Miracle to Make Roster Post-OTAs

After spending all of last season denying that they needed wide receiver help, the Green Bay Packers went ahead and made WR upgrades their top priority this offseason. The Packers used two of their first two draft picks on pass-catchers in Matthew Golden and Savion Williams, and will enter the 2025 season with a revamped receiver rotation.

While the Packers may still be lacking that elite WR1 option, they have more offensive weapons for Jordan Love than they did last season. This is an obvious positive for Green Bay and head coach Matt LaFleur, but some of the veteran wide receivers may be squeezed out in the process.

Malik Heath Needs a Miracle to Make the 53-Man Packers Roster

Among that group is Malik Heath. The former undrafted free agent who has emerged as a solid deep bench option over the last two years finds himself in a tough spot after OTAs. To crack the 53-man roster after the training camp, Heath will need a minor miracle.

On top of the two rookies, the Packers have Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks as locks to make the roster. Six wide receivers are usually the standard for NFL teams. For that one spot, the Packers have Mecole Hardman, Bo Melton, and Heath. Hardman has been a surprise minicamp standout and has a ton of postseason experience. Melton is a special teams contributor, leaving Heath behind the pack for that WR6 spot.

Even if the Packers were to make a surprise decision and had seven receivers on the roster, Heath may still not make the cut. Entering his third year in the league, Heath has made a name for himself as a willing and effective blocker who likes to do the dirty work. While that is a valuable skill that a lot of teams are looking for, he simply doesn't have the upside and production to crack the rotation among these talented receivers.

Barring a major surprise or an unexpected development, Heath is the odd man out in Green Bay heading into training camp.

