Packers Veteran is as Good as Gone Ahead of NFL Draft

With less than two weeks until the NFL Draft, now is an exciting time for the Green Bay Packers. The NFL’s yearly spectacle will be held in the shadow of Lambeau Field and thousands of people will be shuttled into downtown Green Bay for the largest tailgate party they’ve ever seen. All of this builds anticipation – and anxiety for players currently on the roster.

The Packers finished 11-6 last season but placed third in the NFC North and were soundly defeated in the Wild Card round by the Philadelphia Eagles. Green Bay hasn’t made major changes on either side of the ball but the big-money contracts of Aaron Banks and Nate Hobbs suggest there’s a bigger plan in place ahead of the draft.

That includes a veteran who has worn out his welcome with the Packers and could be on his way out of town as busloads of NFL fans pour into Titletown.

Jaire Alexander’s Divorce From Packers Will Become Official During NFL Draft

One of the biggest moves the Packers could make is moving on from cornerback Jaire Alexander. The 28-year-old was a first-round pick by the Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft and became the team’s top defensive back, making the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2022.

Alexander is still a good corner, posting a Pro Football Focus grade above 75 in each of the past three seasons. But his biggest problem has been staying on the field. The Louisville product was limited to seven games after tearing his PCL last October but also missed 13 games with an A/C joint sprain in his shoulder in 2021 and missed six more games with a shoulder injury during the 2023 season.

The laundry list reached a boiling point with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who lamented Alexander’s injury troubles during his end of season press conference. But he also noted that he didn’t think there was a disconnect between the star corner and the team and kept the door open for a return during last month’s NFL owner’s meetings.

“We invested a lot in Jaire and want to make sure, if he’s not gonna be on our football team, helping us win games, that we get something back for that investment,” Gutenkunst said via The Athletic’s Matthew Schneidman. “So we’ll see where it goes, but again, working with [Alexander’s agent John Thornton of Roc Nation] weekly and trying to figure out what’s best for both Jaire and the Packers. …[A return] could be a possibility, absolutely. But again, I think we’re in the middle of that right now.”

Even then Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported on March 17 that the Packers are still attempting to trade Alexander in part due to the $16.15 million in base salary owed to him in 2015. While the Packers could offer him a pay cut, Demovsky reports the team hasn’t done so and that Alexander wouldn’t accept one if the team approaches him with an offer.

With no guaranteed money left on the deal, the Packers could wait to find a trade partner or release him if a move isn’t possible. But Gutekunst also told reporters that he would like to find a resolution to the situation by the NFL Draft, which means that Alexander could be on his way out of town by the time the Packers are on the clock.

