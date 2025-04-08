Packers Draft Picks: Full List of Green Bay's 2025 Picks and Trades

The Green Bay Packers are entering an exciting time. The NFL Draft will be held in the shadow of Lambeau Field and there’s little doubt that there will be a party on Lombardi Avenue when the Packers are on the clock with the 23rd overall pick.

But while there will be a few beverages served when they make their selection, the Packers must take a businesslike approach. Green Bay finished 11-6 and made the playoffs last season but that was good enough for third place in the NFC North and a Wild Card exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. With several needs on the roster, the Packers must find a player that can get them over the hump and get Green Bay back to its championship tradition.

In this article, we’ll look at what picks the Packers have, what picks they’ve gained and which picks they’ve traded away as they enter an exciting but important 2025 draft.

2025 Packers Draft Picks

Round Pick Overall Traded From 1 23 23 - 2 22 54 - 3 23 87 - 4 22 124 - 5 21 159 - 6 22 198 - 7 21 237 Pittsburgh 7 34 250 -

What Happened to the Packers Original Draft Picks?

The Packers are one of the few teams that have most of their original picks entering this year’s draft. The Packers will be on the clock with the 23rd overall pick in the first round and have their second (54th overall) and third-round (87th) picks to use on the second day of the draft. Green Bay also has its fourth- (124th overall), fifth- (159th overall), and sixth-round (198th overall) in their possession.

The only original pick the Packers don’t have is their seventh-round selection (239th) overall which was traded to the Tennessee Titans for Malik Willis last August. That deal paid off for Green Bay as Willis appeared in seven games for the Packers including two starts, completing 74.1% of his passes for 550 yards and three touchdowns while running 20 times for 138 yards and a touchdown.

How Did the Packers Acquire Their Additional Draft Picks?

The Packers received just one compensatory pick this season, earning a seventh-round (250th overall) selection for the departure of offensive tackle Yosh Nijman in free agency last spring. Green Bay also acquired the Pittsburgh Steelers’ seventh-round pick (237th overall) in exchange for defensive lineman Preston Smith at last year’s trade deadline.

Packers Draft Needs

The Packers’ biggest need may be at wide receiver. Christian Watson is uncertain for the start of the season after tearing his ACL in the regular season finale against the Chicago Bears, and the group of Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and Romeo Doubs doesn’t have an alpha, despite what Matt LaFleur said last August.

Defensive tackle is also a big need for the Packers as they look for depth behind Kenny Clark and Devonte Wyatt. This year’s class has plenty of options as Ole Miss’s Walter Nolen and Oregon’s Derrick Harmon should be on the board with the 23rd overall pick.

Green Bay could also use help at cornerback. Top corner Jaire Alexander is rumored to be a trade candidate before the draft and the Packers could use some depth behind Carrington Valentine, Keisean Nixon, and free agent addition Nate Hobbs.

The Packers are slated to take Kentucky cornerback Nate Harrison according to the NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus mock draft. But Green Bay has options including Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.

The NFL Draft will begin in Green Bay on April 24.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: