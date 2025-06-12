Several teams across the NFL are holding their mandatory minicamps this week, as it's the last time the coaches and players will see each other before training camp begins next month.

While players work on certain skills and get into game shape for the season, minicamp is also another opportunity for veteran free agents to get on an NFL team’s radar in hopes of joining them before or during training camp.

Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Robert Rochell is one of those free agents trying to find his next opportunity before training camp starts next month. Rochell signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in late March, but was cut early last month.

While it was likely disappointing for Rochell to get cut before even touching the practice field, he received a new opportunity to showcase his skills.

Former Packers CB Robert Rochell to Workout for Dallas Cowboys

Rochell is among the five players set to work out for the Dallas Cowboys with minicamp coming to an end, per Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com.

🔍The #Cowboys are set to work out five players as minicamp comes to an end:



Perrion Winfrey, DT*

DeVere Levelston, DT*

Jerry Jacobs, CB

Robert Rochell, CB

George Fant, OT



[*denotes a top UFL talent]



— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) June 12, 2025

The former Packer isn’t the only cornerback participating in this workout, as former Detroit Lion Jerry Jacobs will be in attendance. The 27-year-old Rochell spent the last two seasons with the Packers after starting his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams.

Last season in Green Bay, the 6-foot defender appeared in 11 games, bouncing on and off the practice squad. Rochell didn’t make the Packers’ initial 53-man roster after the preseason last summer, but was immediately signed to the practice squad.

When he got to play during the season, Rochell was used predominantly on special teams. It was the same story in 2023 for the 6-foot, 183-pound cornerback.

That said, given the Cowboys’ depth at the position, Rochell wouldn’t be in a position to start. But the fact that he can play special teams could give him an advantage in making the 53-man roster if he were signed.

Nonetheless, we’ll see what happens with Rochell, who hopes to find his next team soon after an abrupt ending in Kansas City.

