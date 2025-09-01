Packers Vet Announces He's Starting Before Coaches Even Could

The Green Bay Packers are officially in game week and have the Detroit Lions coming into Lambeau Field on Sunday. That's a big-time game to begin the season, and the Packers made a splash when they landed Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys.

That's a move that the Packers have been looking to land for a while now, and it only makes this team more dangerous. Throughout training camp, there have been several battles happening at multiple positions, and left tackle was one of them.

When speaking to reporters on Monday, Rasheed Walker revealed that he was going to start at left tackle.

Rasheed Walker will start at left tackle in Week 1, per Rasheed Walker. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 1, 2025

Rasheed Walker Says He’ll Be Starting at Left Tackle Against Detroit

There was a competition happening between Walker and Jordan Morgan. And from Walker, he was the winner of this battle.

He entered the league as a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but has developed into a starter in Green Bay. Walker has 32 starts in his career, including all 17 games last season for the Packers. According to PFF, he had a 68.4 overall grade (44th among 140 graded tackles), 79.6 pass-blocking grade (21st among 140 graded tackles), and 54.1 run-blocking grade (107th among 140 graded tackles).

He has been a better pass blocker than run blocker since entering the league, and with him being the starter, it seems that he has looked better than Morgan in practice. It doesn't hurt that he has been starting for the last two years under this staff.

Morgan was drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft but hasn't been able to live up to that selection. Last year, he only managed to suit up in six games and made one start. He was sidelined for the season due to a shoulder injury. It popped up at training camp last August. That injury kept him from winning the right guard job, but that wasn't the case this summer.

He was able to play in all three preseason games for Green Bay, logging 79 total snaps. Morgan finished with a 75.6 overall grade, 87.7 passing blocking grade, and 64.2 run blocking grade on PFF.

The Arizona product has shown the ability to play both guard and tackle if needed, but he hasn't been able to crack the starting lineup yet. Although Matt LaFleur hasn't officially announced who will start at left tackle, Walker's statement that it'll be him on Monday likely solidifies it.

