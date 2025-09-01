Packers Get $48 Million Reinforcement Back Right Before Week 1

While the talk of the NFL this week has been focused on the Green Bay Packers' acquisition of Micah Parsons, it is looking more likely that he will not be the only big-money addition to the roster who will make their debut in the green and yellow this Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Despite being limited to work on the side, veteran offseason acquisition Nate Hobbs was in uniform and appears to be ramping up his workload, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, in hopes of working his way back to the lineup for Green Bay's clash with its NFC North rival in Week 1.

Nate Hobbs and Elgton Jenkins the only DNPs among the 53. Hobbs appears to have ramped up his work off to the side and Jenkins was outside watching the individual drills.



Good sign that Jayden Reed (foot) is was a go.



Zayne Anderson, Savion Williams, Barryn Sorrell returned. pic.twitter.com/gP0W1tmLcF — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 1, 2025

Packers' Hobbs Takes Next Step Toward Return to Lineup Before Week 1

The Packers brought Nate Hobbs in this offseason on a four-year, $48 million deal to be a starter in the secondary and, more importantly, one of the cornerstones of the defense. After undergoing a surgical procedure on his right knee to address a torn meniscus in early August, Hobbs was ruled out for the remainder of training camp and the preseason.

Having him back on the field ahead of Green Bay's Week 1 matchup is a major boost for a unit that is already feeling good about its chances following the addition of Parsons to the fold. Having an elite pass rush only makes the players' jobs in the secondary that much more manageable. That is something Hobbs will be able to enjoy, hopefully, as soon as this weekend.

With the loss of Jaire Alexander, Green Bay needed to bring in a reliable cornerback who could impact the game in a variety of ways. Hobbs fits the bill of that type of talent, which is why his impending return to the starting lineup should be exciting news for Packers fans.

After starting in 38 of his 51 appearances with the Raiders, Hobbs is a proven commodity, having racked up 281 tackles, 19 passes defended, three interceptions, three QB sacks, and three forced fumbles since entering the NFL in 2021. With what should be better talent around him in Green Bay, Hobbs could just be scratching the surface of his potential as a professional.

If he can begin showing that potential this weekend, it will only put the Packers in a better position to start off the 2025 campaign with a bang.

