Packers Sign Unexpected Rookie in Final Week of Preseason

With the preseason set to wrap up next weekend, teams will begin cutting down their rosters to 53 players.

The Green Bay Packers will be one of those teams that will have to make a few tough decisions over the coming days as they try to find the best 53 players. However, until then, Green Bay is still looking to bring in guys and give them a potential look ahead of the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

If players are getting signed at this point in preseason, they likely won’t make the 53-man roster, but could put themselves in position to make the practice squad. Green Bay is reportedly adding to its depth in the trenches, bringing in a rookie defensive tackle who was most recently with the Tennessee Titans.

Packers Bringing In Ex-Titans DT Devonte O’Malley Ahead of 3rd Preseason Game

On Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC-2 reported that the Green Bay Packers are signing rookie defensive tackle Devonte O’Malley. O’Malley was most recently with the Tennessee Titans, who signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Titans waived the former Northern Illinois defensive tackle earlier this month ahead of their first preseason game.

If you’re the Packers, it never hurts to bring in more depth in the trenches to see if someone can emerge as a potential developmental player. Green Bay worked out O’Malley on August 6, so it's clear they saw something that they liked.

The 6-foot-2, 284-pound defensive lineman is undersized for a defensive tackle, but was still productive during his collegiate career at Northern Illinois. O’Malley racked up 130 combined tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 22.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and an interception.

In his final year with the Huskies, O’Malley was a game wrecker as he racked up 39 combined tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and a forced fumble. If you look at the former Northern Illinois defender’s RAS score, it highlights his athleticism, as he had a 4.95 40-yard dash at this pro day.

Devonte O'Malley is a DT prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 9.19 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 164 out of 2022 DT from 1987 to 2025.https://t.co/xizMEeepph pic.twitter.com/hZNUk9vNSy — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 1, 2025

If you took O’Malley’s pro day 40-yard dash time and put it with the guys at the combine, he would be up there with Darius Alexander (third round, Derrick Harmon (first round), and CJ West (fourth round). All those guys had run a 4.95 at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

Given the Packers’ depth at defensive tackle, O’Malley has an uphill climb to jump over some of the third-string guys to get a spot on the 53-man or practice squad. However, he was gifted this opportunity to do something; let’s see if he can capitalize on it.

