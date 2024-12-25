Packers Urged to Sign Jaire Alexander Replacement Before the Playoffs
By Joe Summers
The Packers are surging following a dominant 34-0 victory on Monday Night Football over the Saints, though they've got a major Jaire Alexander problem that needs being addressed.
A two-time All-Pro, Alexander hasn't played in nearly a month and has a pessimistic outlook moving forward with the playoffs around the corner. As a result, one new suggestion urges Green Bay to sign a specific replacement ahead of the postseason.
Four-time Pro Bowler Xavien Howard is still a free agent. While he hasn't played yet in 2024, the ex-star could be the perfect dart-throw signing in the final weeks of the campaign.
Packers Should Sign Xavien Howard to Help Replace Jaire Alexander
Alexander is one of the NFL's best cornerbacks when healthy. He only played seven games in 2023 prior to this year's mishaps though, so it's time for the Packers to consider alternative options.
"The Jaire Alexander situation is, for lack of a better term, weird. He was a full participant in two practices during Week 15 but didn't play in the game and hasn't seen the field much in the second half of the season," Bleacher Report writes arguing in Howard's favor. "He also missed Weeks 4 and 5, so it doesn't seem like the team can rely on him moving forward."
It's a legitimate argument. Someone like Howard, who surrendered just an 81.3 passer rating when targeted in coverage in 2023, could be an option. With only two games left in the regular season, such a move is unlikely. That said, Green Bay could compete for a Super Bowl and the front office should leave no stone unturned.
"Heading into the playoffs, it would be smart to add another veteran just in case," Bleacher Report continues. "Patrick Peterson was suggested a couple of weeks ago as he or Howard could be decent options."
Howard is only 31 years old, so he has an advantage over someone like Peterson at 34. He's been effective in recent years and cornerback is a less scheme-dependent position to pick up on the fly. In most cases, signing someone this late in the season would be a bad idea.
The unique nature of defensive backs makes this a legitimate option though. Considering Alexander's status is up in the air moving forward, the Packers need to at least consider giving Howard a call.
