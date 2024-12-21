Packers Provide Yet Another Frustrating Jaire Alexander Injury Update
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are preparing for their Monday Night Football showdown against the Saints in Week 16. With the playoff berth all but clinched, the Packers are mostly playing for seeding at this point of the season. Getting healthy for the postseason is the utmost priority but one defensive starter continues to frustrate the organization and the fanbase.
Jaire Alexander has been unavailable since he left the Bears game in Week 11 after ten snaps. Earlier last week, he returned from injury and was a full participant in two practices. He was well on his way to play against Seattle before being ruled out by head coach Matt LaFleur for "not being ready".
Naturally, many assumed that Alexander would return for Week 16 after another week of practice. Per Packers insider Wes Hodkiewicz, that may not be the case. He quoted LaFleur, who said that the coaching staff needs to look at the tape and make a decision about Alexander's availability.
Packers News: Jaire Alexander Still Not Cleared to Play
Alexander first injured his knee in the fourth quarter against the Jaguars on October 27. He tried to return from the PCL injury three weeks later against the Bears but suffered a setback. Since then, he has missed four straight games despite not being placed on the injured reserve list. It looks like that absence may extend to five games after the latest update.
The last two seasons following his career year in 2022 have been deeply frustrating for Alexander. Following his Pro Bowl campaign, the 27-year-old missed 17 out of the possible 31 games.
The Packers can get out of the final year of Alexander's contract at the end of the season. If he can't find a way to get back on the field again this season, it's hard to justify keeping him around for another year.