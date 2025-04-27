Packers Giving Unique Rookie QB a Tryout After NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers went with an offense-centered approach to the 2025 NFL Draft. Green Bay spent its first-round pick on a wide receiver (Matthew Golden), then went for an offensive tackle (Anthony Belton) in Round 2 and another wideout (Savion Williams) in the third.

It's obvious the Packers were focused on helping quarterback Jordan Love hit his true potential, especially after the 2024 campaign saw him take a step back after his breakout campaign in 2023.

Though Love is the focal point, Green Bay can't neglect its depth behind the 26-year-old signal caller heading into the season. And it turns out the Packers are flirting with the idea of bringing in a rookie signal-caller ahead of OTAs.

Former Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks QB Taylor Elgersma — who had only played Canadian football until getting invited to all-star games, including the Senior Bowl — is slated to attend the #Packers and #Bills rookie minicamps the next two weeks, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2025

Green Bay has invited Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma to attend its rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, according to NFL Network's Ian Pelissero. Matt LaFleur and co. aren't the only ones considering interested in Elgersma, however, as the Buffalo Bills have extended the same opportunity with the quarterback going unsigned after the draft.

This news should certainly raise some eyebrows. It shows Green Bay isn't simply going to settle for being content with its QB room, so that puts pressure on current backups Malik Willis and Sean Clifford to prove they're worthy of sticking around again in 2025.

Though Elgersma didn't hear his name called at Lambeau Field, he could be the kind of sleeper who's hungry enough to unseat someone ahead of him on the depth chart. The Ontario native is fresh off of an outstanding 2024 season for Wilfrid Laurier University, where he racked up 4,011 yards with 34 touchdowns (and only 10 interceptions) to go along with an 11-1 record.

This performance resulted in Elgersma winning the Hec Crighton Trophy, which is the U Sports equivalent of the Heisman. It also garnered him attention in the States, and he made history as the first U Sports player to ever attend the Senior Bowl. He's kept his foot on the gas despite these accomplishments, turning serious heads during the pre-draft circuit as well.

The fact that Elgersma also boasts dual-threat potential after recording 572 yards and 18 touchdowns during his collegiate career (on 172 attempts) only adds to his legitimate intrigue as a prospective NFL player.

If Elgersma seizes the opportunity he has with Green Bay, the Packers' current backups will have a major threat to keep them humble going into the preseason.

