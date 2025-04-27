5 Packers on Thin Ice Following the 2025 NFL Draft

4 and 5. Arron Mosby/Brenton Cox Jr., DE

The Packers’ pass rush was one of the biggest areas fans expected Green Bay to address this offseason—or so they thought.

The unit had a bad habit of vanishing in their biggest games last year. From top dogs like Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark to depth contributors like Arron Mosby and Brenton Cox Jr., the Packers simply didn’t get enough pressure from their front four when it mattered most.

Gary, Clark, and 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness will all be under the microscope this season. They need to be much more disruptive than they were a year ago.

But the guys feeling the heat right away are those at the bottom of the depth chart.

Mosby appeared in 16 games last season, playing mostly on special teams. He flashed some potential late in the year, finishing with 0.5 sacks and 12 total tackles.

Cox Jr. is the bigger name and has a higher ceiling. After sitting idle most of the season, he stepped up once Preston Smith was traded at the deadline. The former five-star recruit showcased some of his raw talent, notching four sacks and 12 tackles down the stretch.

Still, past flashes won't guarantee future security.

The Packers spent some Day 3 draft capital to reinforce the trenches. They grabbed Barryn Sorrell, a defensive end from Texas, in the fourth round. In the fifth, they added Collin Oliver, a pass-rushing specialist from Oklahoma State who can heat up the quarterback in a hurry. They weren’t done yet, snagging Warren Brinson, a defensive lineman from Georgia, in the sixth.

That’s three new big bodies ready to crash the party. And with Mosby and Cox Jr. hanging on near the bottom of the rotation, it won’t take much for one of the rookies to leapfrog them on the depth chart.

In Green Bay’s crowded pass-rush room, standing still is as good as falling behind. Mosby and Cox Jr. are officially skating on thin ice.

