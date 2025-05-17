Packers UDFA Defender Has the Best Chance to Make Green Bay's Roster

The second half of May is underway, meaning time is ticking before organized team activities (OTAs) around the NFL begin. The Green Bay Packers' OTAs will begin on Tuesday, May 27, and the fanbase can't wait to see what the roster looks like after an offseason filled with promising veteran and rookie additions.

When it comes to the incoming first-year class, the Packers draft plenty of prospects who could easily play a significant role in Week 1. At the same time, general manager Brian Gutekunst did a successful job of finding some gems during the post-draft fallout, which includes adding an undrafted defender with a shot as good as anyone to make the final roster.

Packers UDFA DL Nazir Stackhouse Could Make 53-Man Roster

A handful of UDFA rookies could make some noise as the Packers' offseason continues, including former Georgia defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse. After all, Green Bay clearly has big plans for the 327-pound defender, otherwise they wouldn't have signed him to a deal that features $165,000 in guaranteed salary — the highest among their UDFAs.

Stackhouse is looking to make some NFL noise after a five-year run at Georgia that included two CFP National Championships. Although he wasn't the biggest name on the Bulldogs' roster, he still had a respectable career that culminated in 50 solo tackles, nine lost-yardage tackles, three sacks, two broken-up passes, and an interception in 59 outings.

Unsurprisingly, Stackhouse's most useful tool is his run-stopping ability. He recorded a Pro Football Focus run defense grade of 74.8 or better in each of the last three seasons, which includes a mark of 83.1 in 2024

Considering how the Packers finished last season with the ninth-worst run defense grade (59.6), it isn't difficult to see how the former UGA product could help improve that performance.

With powerful hands, a strong core, and reliable endurance, Stackhouse has the potential to make an NFL impact as early as his rookie campaign. If he can live up to the offseason hype and deliver when it comes, the Packers could have a special player on their hands. In other words, Green Bay fans shouldn't be shocked if the 23-year-old DL is playing big snaps in Week 1.

