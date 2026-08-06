Packers turning up creativity amid obvious pass rush concerns

It isn't any secret that the biggest concern for the Green Bay Packers early in the 2026 season is where the franchise will find a consistent pass rush. Lukas Van Ness is showing signs of a breakout season, but even if this is the case, the unit must be deeper than one player. Micah Parsons is expected to be on the shelf for half the season, leaving room for new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to get a bit creative for how the team is going to attack the quarterback.

The last week of camp has made this clear, with USA Today's Ryan Wood reporting that rookie Brandon Cisse would've had a sack if contact was allowed. It was far from the only secondary blitz that Gannon has utilized, as the new coordinator is bringing a needed creativity to answer the current concerns at the position.

Green Bay shouldn't grow completely content at the position with there being a clear need for the franchise to find a more consistent answer. However, utilizing the secondary to help keep the quarterback off balance until Parsons is able to return is a viable strategy. One that should help take some of the pressure off Van Ness.

Adding to the position remains a possibility with speculation around Maxx Crosby and Josh Sweat continuing. Regardless, the Packers utilizing its new look secondary to blitz will help confuse quarterbacks early in the season and buy time for the new rush to settle in.

Packers Defensive Coordinator Embracing Creative Pass Rush Approach

Looking at Green Bay's current secondary, all five expected starters can be utilized in creative ways to blitz. It isn't typical, but with the speed and coverage ability expected at linebacker, the Packers can at least feature this early in the 2026 season in hopes of catching teams off guard and allowing themselves a chance to shake quarterbacks, who will be forced to guess where the blitz is coming from on key downs.

Reading a secondary blitz is often a bit more difficult depending on the disguise, and this appears to be the thinking of Gannon. The coordinator isn't shying away from the clear roster weakness, but is actively searching for potential solutions.

Utilizing the team's defensive backs makes sense and should be something fans expect to see early in the season. The only reason that this approach will change is if another edge rushing threat emerges or the Packers opt to add to the position.