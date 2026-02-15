Packers Can Now Turn New Page with Matthew Golden This Offseason

The Green Bay Packers’ 2025 season is fading into the horizon and with the start of the new league year coming in March, it’s time for everyone to turn their sights on what’s ahead.

While fans are disappointed with the return of offensive line coach Luke Butkus and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, the continuity should be a good thing for the players that are left behind -- including wide receiver Matthew Golden.

Golden’s rookie season went below expectations as the Packers’ first receiver taken in the first round of the draft since Javon Walker in 2002. But with a turbulent rookie year behind him, Golden can finally turn the page and perhaps set himself up for a sophomore rebound next season.

Packers WR Matthew Golden Could Be In for a Bigger Role in 2026

If you were expecting Golden to become the answer for the Packers’ search for a top receiver, his rookie season offered a cold bucket of reality. Golden caught just 29 passes for 361 yards and no touchdowns during his rookie season, which put the 22 year old on a tough list.

Among rookies with similar numbers in their age-22 season, Packers fans could hope that Golden turns out similar to Steve Smith Sr. (10 catches, 154 yards in 2001). But the other names aren’t inspiring including David Bell, Adonai Mitchell and Sky Moore.

The group seems to indicate that Golden is a bust, but there are things that held him back in his rookie year. The first was the log jam of talent the Packers had at receiver.

Romeo Doubs stormed out of the gate and finished with 55 catches for 724 yards and six touchdowns. The Packers also wound up getting Christian Watson back midway through the season and he came back looking like the team's WR1 of the future. With Jayden Reed, Dontayvious Wicks and even Bo Melton getting targets, it was hard for Golden to stand out as LaFleur preached the details of the game.

But despite the talent, Golden had his opportunities. He finished with the second-most offensive snaps among Packers receivers last season and while he had just 46 targets, he was efficient, averaging 1.53 yards per route run. According to Pro Football Focus, that number was fourth among rookies last year behind Luther Burden III (2.34), Tetairoa McMillian (1.85) and Emeka Egbuka (1.75) and seems to bode well for his future.

There’s also a chance there could be more opportunities for Golden next season. While Watson remains the top target, Doubs is entering free agency. There is a chance the Packers could attempt to re-sign Doubs before he hits the market, but it would be at a projected market value of $12 million according to Spotrac.

Unless Doubs is willing to take a hometown discount , the Packers would be best served using that money somewhere else and even if he did, it would come at the expense of Golden and the other young receivers.

There’s also something to be said about getting another offseason to hone his craft. Doubs found himself in a similar position after catching 42 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns during his rookie season and refining the edges to his game could get him more opportunities entering next season. It’s also worth noting Golden battled through wrist and shoulder injuries that limited his chances to improve.

“He was on track,” LaFleur said via Zach Jacobson of 247Sports in January. “He’s got a ton of upside. I love how he approaches the game. He’ll learn and continue to get better and better.”

LaFleur’s comments could be coach speak. But they’re also indicative that Golden will have a clean slate coming into 2026. For a player with high expectations, that’s all he can ask for heading into his sophomore year and that could lead to a second-year breakout.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: