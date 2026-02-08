Matthew Golden Suddenly in Trouble with Packers' New WR Rumors

The Green Bay Packers are about to embark on a pivotal offseason as they have questions to answer regarding a couple of disappointing veterans (Rashan Gary, Nate Hobbs) and their futures with the club.

The Packers must also figure out what they will do at the wide receiver position in 2026. WR is their strongest position group as they have an abundance of depth. Christian Watson emerged as the team’s WR1 down the stretch, but at any time another in that room can go off for a big game.

Romeo Doubs, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in a matter of weeks, said during Super Bowl week that he’d like to stay in Green Bay. However, given the financial situation and presence of young WRs Matthew Golden and Savion Williams, it doesn’t make sense for a reunion.

Yet it appears that the Packers aren’t ruling out the idea yet, which wouldn’t be good for Golden heading into 2026. On Saturday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote that “the door isn’t closed on Doubs in Green Bay,” and he expects the two sides to have some dialogue regarding a return.

Latest Romeo Doubs Rumor Spells Bad News for Matthew Golden

If Doubs were to come back for another run, it would stifle Golden's development, as he'd likely end up as just another body while having to fight off Doubs, Watson, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks for looks as an NFL sophomore.

One complaint Packers fans had throughout the season, especially down the stretch, was the lack of playing time for the first-round pick. Unlike some of his fellow draft classmates, Golden didn’t have an easy rookie campaign this season.

He finished the regular season with a disappointing 29 receptions (44 targets) for 361 yards in 14 games. There were some games that the Packers finally figured out how to use him, but then there were others where Golden wasn’t a factor.

Between Weeks 1-7, Golden averaged 3.8 targets and 41.5 receiving yards per game, and that was when it was Doubs on the field, not Watson or Jayden Reed, who suffered a broken clavicle in Week 2.

However, when the Packers got Watson and Reed back to pair with Doubs, Golden averaged 2.6 targets and 14 yards per game between Weeks 8-18.

With that in mind, the Packers can ill afford not to have Golden involved in the passing game next season, as they spent a first-round pick on him. We saw what Golden is capable of in the wildcard game against the Chicago Bears, where he had four receptions (five targets) for 84 yards and a touchdown.

He has big-play ability once you get him out in space, and possesses speed that Doubs just doesn’t have.

Green Bay already has two quality vets that they can lean on in Watson and Reed, who are versatile and do a lot of things on the field. For them to take that next step, they must not go down the path of bringing back Doubs, but instead instill faith into Golden that he’s one of their go-to guys in 2026.

