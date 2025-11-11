Packers’ Tuesday Becomes Total Nightmare on Heels of MNF Loss

The Green Bay Packers have some serious questions to answer on the offensive side of the ball after another dud that led to a 10-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. No matter how you slice it, that's an unacceptable performance from a franchise expected to keep for a Super Bowl.

While that's a massive problem they need to figure out, the Packers also missed on the best free agent cornerback. On Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that CB Asante Samuel Jr. is signing with the Steelers' practice squad, giving Green Bay one less option to help the secondary.

Packers Missed Out on Asante Samuel to Steelers

The Packers have had some problems in the secondary, headlined by Nate Hobbs' shaky play. Carrington Valentine has taken over at one of the boundary cornerback spots and has been a solid force out there.

Despite that, Green Bay was considering making the addition to the defense. Samuel visited the Packers on Nov. 6, and they were just one of four teams he met with. There were still some concerns about Samuel's health as he had a spinal fusion procedure this offseason.

Nonetheless, Samuel has been cleared by doctors to return, and Green Bay was interested. Having said that, the fact that he is heading to the Steelers instead is telling at this point in the Packers' campaign.

The Steelers have lost three of their last four games. They have struggled as of late, but it appears that Samuel likes what they have going on more than Green Bay. Whether that is due to playing time or the Steelers team as a whole, Samuel wanted to be in Steel City rather than America's Dairyland.

From the outside looking in, the Steelers do have an easier route to the postseason, due to their shaky division. Pittsburgh is still first in the AFC North, with the Baltimore Ravens in second place with a 4-5 record. Meanwhile, the Packers are third in the NFC North with a 5-3-1 record. Both the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears sit at 6-3 on the season.

In addition to that, the Packers have a grueling schedule left, matching up against the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, Bears twice, and Minnesota Vikings twice.

It isn't an easy situation to walk into, and it seems like it would be harder for Samuel to crack the starting rotation on the defense for Green Bay. Keisean Nixon is locked into one starting outside spot, with Javon Bullard in the slot. Meanwhile, Hobbs and Valentine have been battling for the other CB spot.

Samuel likely didn't want to jump into this battle, but that's a loss for a Packers defense that could have used the extra defender. They clearly had interest, but it wasn't mutual.

And to make matters worse, the Packers had to place Elgton Jenkins on IR, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Elgton Jenkins Going to Miss an Extended Period with Leg Injury

Jenkins' absence is another loss for a Packers team that is spiraling right now on offense. Green Bay has scored 10 or fewer points in consistent matchups, both resulting in a loss. Now, throw in that they'll be without their Pro Bowl linemen, and it's less than ideal.

This isn't what they needed offensively, as they have to find a way to get his production replaced. On Pro Football Focus, he had a 62.6 overall grade (21st among 36 graded centers), 71.6 pass-blocking grade (6th among 36 graded centers), and a 62 run-blocking grade (24th among 36 graded centers)

The Packers made Jenkins move from guard to center this season, but this injury could seriously cloud his future with the team. For a team that is searching for answers on offense, this isn't what they needed, but it's their unfortunate reality.

Now, it'll be up to the Packers to prove how they'll handle their newfound adversity, for better or worse.

