Packers Treat Matthew Golden as an Afterthought in Week 3 Comments

One of the biggest storylines of the Green Bay Packers' offseason was drafting University of Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden in the first round. That said, the Packers haven't utilized Golden much in the first two weeks of the season.

With Jayden Reed getting injured last week, fans figured Golden may be more involved going forward.

Head coach Matt LaFleur shot down those hopes during his press conference on Wednesday. LaFleur said, "The beauty is we don't have to force anything. It can kind of happen organically happen over time. That's how much confidence we have in that group", according to Jason B. Hirschhorn of the Leap.

Matt LaFleur Refuses to Increase Matthew Golden's Target Share Even After Injuries

LaFleur's comments aren't surprising at all. The seventh-year head coach has been adamant about his belief in his receiving corps. Prior to drafting Golden, LaFleur claimed the Packers didn't need a veteran receiver because of all the young talent they have. Still, Packers fans would love to see the University of Texas product with the ball in his hands.

In the first two games of the season, the 22-year-old has recorded two catches on four targets for 16 yards. Last week, he was targeted on two deep balls that could have both been touchdowns. Unfortunately, Jordan Love underthrew one pass and overthrew the other. But this play-making ability is why fans are so eager for Golden to be a bigger part of the offense.

During training camp and the preseason, the 22-year-old showed he can be more than a big-play threat. He proved to have reliable hands, making him someone the team should want out there no matter the down. This is why fans are upset he hasn't seen more playing time.

LaFleur's seeming reluctance to get Golden more involved after Reed's injury is even more confusing. One would think that after losing a top receiver, you'd want to feature a player ready to ascend. Instead, LeFleur wants things to stay par for the course.

Maybe this is just a ploy to not give much away about the game plan for Cleveland Browns in Week 3. If it isn't, though, Packers fans have every right to question why the team drafted Golden in round one if they aren't planning on getting him involved.

