Packers Trying to Sell Trevon Diggs Potential Fool's Gold with Return Talk

The NFL's annual league meetings are taking place in Phoenix, AZ, this week, and Green Bay Packers fans are getting some insight into their team as the calendar turns over to April. General manager Brian Gutekunst was asked a flurry of questions from team reporters on Monday, and cornerback Trevon Diggs was a topic of discussion.

Gutekunst was asked whether Green Bay will bring back Diggs (h/t by_JBH), and he responded, "I wouldn't shut the door on anything. As we work through this draft and get to the other side of the draft, we're going to continue to look at ways to improve the football team."

Since the Packers released Diggs, he wouldn't count against the compensation formula. So it makes you think, if they really wanted him back, why wouldn't they re-sign him already?



With the NFL draft a few weeks away, it looks like the Packers are looking to add their replacement there, and since it's considered a deep CB class, it appears they plan to add someone, leaving the return talk as fool's gold.

Packers Continue to Toy with Trevon Diggs

Considering that Diggs only played in one game for the Packers, and it was in the Week 18 finale when starters were rested, it didn't do much to build his case to stay. He tore his ACL in 2023 before having to undergo surgery on the same knee in 2024.



That has certainly impacted his ability on the field, and it looks like the Packers aren't fully bought in. He's played in 11 or fewer games over the last three years. It seems like Green Bay will look to the NFL draft as an avenue to improve the secondary. One name that has already been linked to the Packers is San Diego State CB Chris Johnson. Green Bay had a formal interview with him and plans to speak with him again on Zoom.

Meanwhile, in ESPN's Matt Miller's recent mock draft, he had the Packers selecting Arizona State CB Keith Abney II, where he wrote:

"Abney is one of the best pure coverage players in the class and would be an immediate starter as a nickel or slot cornerback in Green Bay. He's tough and feisty in coverage at the line of scrimmage and fights through traffic." Matt Miller, ESPN

Miami's Keionte Scott, Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds, Duke's Chandler Rivers, and Georgia's Daylen Everette are other names who are projected to go between Rounds 2-4. The Packers hold picks No. 52, 84, and 120 in those rounds and will certainly use one of those selections on a cornerback.



The fact that Green Bay didn't re-sign Diggs shows how they feel about the former Alabama standout. While there's a world that they do bring him back, the longer he sits on the market, the less likely it becomes. The Packers took a swing when claiming him on waivers last season, but it doesn't look like he'll have a future in Titletown.

Gutekunst is keeping the door cracked open on a Diggs return, but Packers fans shouldn't expect anything to materialize on that front.

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