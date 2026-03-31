Keisean Nixon's Packers Outlook Is Becoming Clear This Offseason

Green Bay Packers fans are well aware of Keisean Nixon's potential impact on special teams. The 28-year-old cornerback is a two-time first-team All-Pro player due to his contributions to the Packers' return game. However, handling kickoffs and punts is something Nixon moved away from last season.

"I want to be CB1. CB1 is not doing kick returns," Nixon said in January 2025, via ESPN. "That's just what it is... There's going to be talks with the coaching staff and stuff like that, but I think it's over with for me."



That led to three punt returns for three yards and no kick returns in 2025.

Much to Nixon's potential delight, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst might have just officially absolved the veteran defender from doing a job he hates, allowing him to focus on the job he likes on a full-time basis, lining up defensively at corner.

"Certainly, last year was one of the first years (Skyy Moore) really had an expanded role as a returner, and he did an outstanding job," Gutekunst said about the recent free-agent signing (h/t mattschneidman). "He's one of the better guys at both (kick and punt returns) in the league. Last year, just as we went through that opportunity, obviously that was something last year with our special teams ... we needed to add to."

It sounds like Moore will get the majority, if not all, return opportunities until further notice. That's perfect for Nixon, who admitted after the 2024 season that in terms of the return game, he was "over it."

Keisean Nixon Must Step Up with Future Clear

Nixon doesn't even need to do that anymore. Moore is here, and for Nixon, Moore is less (in a good way). The two-time Super Bowl Champion arrives in Titletown after a strong season that saw him average career-highs in average yards per punt (11.6) and kick (27.5) return with the San Francisco 49ers last season.

With Moore helping to ease the burden, Nixon must now play his part in what will be a contract year.

Nixon had a solid-to-good 2025. By most measures, he is what you look for in a starting CB, but he was no lockdown corner. According to Pro Football Focus, Nixon surrendered a career-worst seven touchdown passes despite breaking up 13 throws. He also allowed a 105.4 passer rating when targeted, while his 11.3 yards per catch marks a new low since joining Green Bay in 2022.



In other words, he needs a strong performance if he wants to be paid when his contract expires next offseason.

Nixon had an up-and-down year with significant peaks and valleys. He helped nab the Packers' only win of the season against the Chicago Bears in early December with a game-winning interception. In the playoff game against Chicago, he famously avoided full contact on a tackle on D'Andre Swift that the Bears running back ran in at the goal line.

The good comes with the bad, but now there should be no resistance to getting the good with Moore taking over responsibilities in the return game. It's time for Nixon to step up and prove that he can be the CB1 that the Packers need him to be.

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