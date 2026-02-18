Packers Trying Hard to Keep Romeo Doubs Might Not Be Enough

It is up for debate whether or not the Green Bay Packers should attempt to keep Romeo Doubs ahead of his unrestricted free agency next month. Even if the Packers want to run things back for at least one season, it remains to be seen if Doubs is willing to re-sign in Titletown, especially after a career year.

Doubs is coming off a solid season, totaling 724 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 55 catches. Adding to this was an epic Wild Card Round effort against the rival Chicago Bears, where Doubs finished with 124 yards and a touchdown.

In other words, it won't be surprising if Doubs garners attention next month, as well as a hefty contract. According to Spotrac, Doubs is projected to earn $12 million annually on his next contract, potentially pricing him away from the Packers, who are currently more than $4.3 million over the cap.

The above paints a bleak picture when it comes to retaining Doubs.

It's Getting Harder to Imagine Packers Re-Signing Romeo Doubs

Not only does the Packers' financial situation make a potential re-signing tough, but WR-needy teams will be doing their best to lure Doubs out of Green Bay.

The Tennessee Titans are one example, projected to have around $104.7 million in open cap space and badly needing to add weapons for second-year quarterback Cam Ward. The Los Angeles Chargers have $82.9 million in projected space and clearly need to give Justin Herbert more help in the offseason.

That's without even mentioning the Denver Broncos, who'll be looking to retool after an AFC Championship Game loss.

These are just three examples of teams that could set their eyes on Doubs and outbid the Packers' comfort zone.

On top of that, Green Bay doesn't exactly need the wide receiver help. Christian Watson, Jaylen Reed, Matthew Golden, Dontayvion Wicks, and Savion Williams are all under contract for the 2026 season. There's also versatile exclusive rights free agent Bo Melton, who'll be much cheaper than Doubs to re-sign.

As great as keeping Doubs would be, it is shaping up to be a luxury the franchise will be unable to afford, even if the Packers fight for it. This is frustrating after Doubs finally put together a great season and was Jordan Love's primary target, but that's how the NFL operates.

Players are balling out and getting priced out every offseason. All Green Bay can do is turn the page and move on.

Doubs provided Packers fans with plenty of good memories, especially last season, but it's time to move on. Every good thing eventually comes to an end, and Green Bay is fortunate enough to have enough WR depth that a potential Dobs exit — as disappointing as it'd be — won't cripple the offense's future.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: