Packers' Trevon Diggs Claim Comes with Potential Future Impacts

The Green Bay Packers are locked into the seventh seed in the NFC playoff race, but that didn't stop them from looking at other outlets to improve the roster. On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Packers claimed cornerback Trevon Diggs off waivers following his Dallas Cowboys release

Diggs is a player who had real appeal to Green Bay with all the questions they have in the secondary. His addition gives the Packers a player who could make an impact for this team. Not only for the rest of the 2025 campaign, but also into the 2026 season as well.

Packers Looking Down the Line with Trevon Diggs Claim

This is a low-risk move, as the Packers will have to pay Diggs a base salary of $472K for Week 18 and another $58,000 if he's active in the season finale of the Minnesota Vikings. Since there's no guaranteed money on the books for the future, the Packers can turn the page on him if they realize he isn't a good fit for America's Dairyland.

But at the same time, he could lock down a spot for the 2026 campaign with a solid performance in Week 18 and the playoffs. There have been a ton of question marks in the secondary with Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine.

Both players have left a ton to be desired in coverage and opened the door for question marks at corner. The Packers' secondary looked like it had more flaws once star pass rusher (and Diggs' ex-Cowboys teammate) Micah Parsons went down with a torn ACL, creating more questions than answers.

Speaking of Parsons, he already made it clear that he's excited to reunite with Diggs, posting "We're back" with a salute emoji on X shortly after the Packers' claim went through.

Diggs is a dart throw that could wiggle his way into the Packers' plans for the 2026 season. This year with the Cowboys has been a letdown for Diggs, as he's missed time with knee soreness and a concussion. Despite that, he's played in eight games for the Cowboys, failing to record a single INT or pass break-up this season, as Matt Schneidman of The Athletic called out. According to PFF, opposing QBs have a perfect 158.3 passer rating on 20 targets against Diggs.

Diggs has room to grow, though. It's worth calling out that the Cowboys' secondary as a whole has struggled this season under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. A change of scenery could work well for Diggs, and playing under DC Jeff Hafley may give him a boost, as this defense has flashed a ton under his guidance.

The Packers will need to make some moves at CB this offseason, and this is just the start. There's a pathway for Diggs to seize control of this opportunity and lock down his spot on the 2026 roster. Nate Hobbs was a big-time addition in free agency, but he has failed in Green Bay. His season for 2025 appears to be over as well, as head coach Matt LaFleur said he doesn't anticipate him returning for the playoffs. His future with the team is up in the air, but there could be a pathway for him to return in 2026.

Nonetheless, the CB room for the Packers is in flux, and adding Diggs to the mix could be the first step in settling things down.

