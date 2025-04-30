Packers Taking Closer Look at Rookie WR With Major Injury History

The Green Bay Packers prioritized the offensive side of the ball in the 2025 NFL Draft, not selecting a defensive player until Round 4. More specifically, the Packers focused on their wide receiver room, using two of their first three draft picks on WRs.

Despite the draft now being on the books, GM Brian Gutekunst's work is far from over. He has been using the past few days since the draft to further bolster the roster, signing undrafted free agents and sending camp invites to intriguing prospects.

The latest undrafted rookie to get an invite from Green Bay is another wide receiver. The Virginia Tech playmaker Ali Jennings will join the Packers minicamp next week, as announced by his school.

The Packers are inviting Virginia Tech wide receiver Ali Jennings to their rookie minicamp next week, source says. Jennings had a six-year collegiate career after a pair of season-ending injuries—two years at West Virginia, two at Old Dominion and two for the Hokies. — zach jacobson (@zacobson) April 28, 2025

Packers Invite Intriguing WR With Injury Concerns to Minicamp

Jennings has had a roller-coaster ride of a collegiate career. Starting at West Virginia in 2019, He spent two years there before transferring to Old Dominion, and moved on to Virginia Tech after dominating during his stint there. At Old Dominion, he put up 116 catches for 2,025 yards, averaging 17.5 yards per reception and scoring 14 touchdowns in 22 games.

While his time at Old Dominion was the height of his collegiate career, he also had a ton of lows. He suffered a season-ending injury two games into his Virginia Tech career after bursting onto the scene with a 72-yard, two-touchdown game in the season opener.

Since then, Jennings has been trying to get back to his previous form. In 2024, he played 12 games as a Hokie and finished with 373 yards in 15 catches, averaging a whopping 24.9 yards per catch.

Whether he will find a place in the crowded Packers' WR room remains to be seen, but the six-foot-two pass-catcher with a 4.50 40-yard dash has enough upside to warrant a look by the Packers and the rest of the league.

