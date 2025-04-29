Packers Competing With NFC Foe for Undrafted Rookie Defender

The Green Bay Packers added eight rookies to their roster with the 2025 NFL Draft. GM Brian Gutekunst prioritized the offensive side of the ball, not drafting a defensive player until Day 3. How big of a role each rookie will play in 2025 will depend on how they will fare in training camp and preseason.

Before we get there, however, the Packers, like every NFL team, will hold a rookie minicamp. There, rookies, as well as undrafted free agents and players on tryouts, will try to impress the coaching staff to find their way onto the training camp roster, at the minimum.

The days after the NFL Draft are spent signing UDFAs and extending invites to prospects for the minicamp. On Monday, Northwestern University revealed that their standout defender, Xander Mueller, will be joining Green Bay for their rookie minicamp.

Packers Competing With the Commanders for UDFA Linebacker

However, the Packers aren't the only NFC contender that will take a look at the linebacker. Northwestern also announced that Mueller accepted an offer from the Commanders as well. Which of these teams will get a chance to add Mueller to their 90-man roster remains to be seen.

Mueller was the top-rated Northwestern prospect in this draft class despite going undrafted. He was a captain with the team and played a large role over the last four seasons there, recording 28 tackles for loss, nine sacks, six interceptions, and three forced fumbles in 46 games.

His measurables and physical tools don't jump off the page. He ran a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash and registered a 34.5" vertical jump as a six-foot-three, 230-pound linebacker. As an inside linebacker without a ton of athletic and physical tools, Mueller being overlooked in the draft is certainly understandable.

The Packers have excelled in finding diamonds in the rough and developing young players. Mueller can be one of them if the Packers end up bringing him in over other suitors.

