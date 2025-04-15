Packers' Surprise Signing Spells Doom for Vet Desperate to Make Roster

The Green Bay Packers have been overall underwhelming in free agency, seemingly losing more contributors than they've gained despite clearly being a step below the elite teams in the NFC.

Green Bay has an excellent foundation, though upgrades are needed at some key depth positions. Much has been made about the organization's need to find better pass-catchers, namely a true No. 1 wide receiver, and there's room for improvement at the tight end position as well.

Tucker Kraft seems to be the leader in the clubhouse yet again, ready to take on a bigger role. That said, the Packers have a huge number of tight ends under contract and just made a surprise signing that threatens to eliminate one desperate veteran's roster spot.

We've re-signed John FitzPatrick! — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 14, 2025

Packers Put TE Johnny Lumpkin in Danger With John FitzPatrick Re-Signing

In an official announcement by the Packers' team X (formerly known as Twitter) account, they revealed that they re-signed fourth-year tight end John Fitzpatrick. Originally a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, the six-foot-seven, 262-pound blocking expert is an intriguing player.

The most interesting part, however, is the impact it has on the rest of the roster. FitzPatrick is now the sixth tight end under contract in 2025. Obviously, the Packers won't keep all of them. That means that the player currently on the bottom of the food chain, Johnny Lumpkin, might see his NFL dreams end.

Lumpkin will turn 28 years old as the season starts and has never appeared in an NFL game. He's bounced around practice squads after being an undrafted free agent, and he's trying to hold on to his professional football goals regardless of the long odds. Fans should root for Lumpkin as a person, though the organization seemingly favors FitzPatrick and some of his peers.

This signing gives Green Bay too many players at a position that doesn't require much depth, suggesting Lumpkin will be an early cut once training camp rolls around.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: