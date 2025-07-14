Packers Suddenly Given Alluring WR Trade Target as Camp Begins

The Green Bay Packers made it a top offseason priority to upgrade their wide receiver rotation. After spending all of last season denying the team's need to add an elite pass-catcher on the outside, the Packers' top brass took the matter seriously this offseason, selecting two wide receivers in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

While rookie Matthew Golden is expected to be an immediate difference-maker, it would be wise for the Packers to keep adding talent to the WR room. In fact, a starter who can be Green Bay's best option just became available on the trade market.

49ers WR Jauan Jennings, who is scheduled to make $7.5 million this season in the final year of his deal, wants a new contract or a trade, per sources.



49ers extended Jennings’ deal last year, but that does not change how Jennings feels about this year. pic.twitter.com/5pWBOBjSPl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2025

WR Jauan Jennings May Hit the Trade Block Soon

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Jauan Jennings will ask for a trade if he doesn't get a new contract. This puts the 49ers in a difficult situation with a star pass-catcher again, similarly to their debacle with Brandon Aiyuk last offseason.

Jennings had signed a two-year, $15.39 million extension last offseason and is scheduled to make $7.5 million in 2025. After having a career season, putting up 77 catches for 975 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games, Jennings wants to get paid market value.

San Francisco already had to part ways with several key veterans this spring due to financial constraints, and they may not have the appetite to give a lucrative, long-term deal to a 28-year-old coming off his best season by far.

This could help suppress Jennings' trade value. The Packers should be able to acquire him for two mid-round picks since they have to give him a contract extension upon trading for him.

In addition to being a reliable big-bodied receiver, Jennings is also known as one of the top run-blocking wide receivers in the NFL. Even when he was lower on the pecking order in San Francisco, Jennings was consistently ranking high in tracking metrics, making a name for himself as one of the more underrated players in the league.

This would put him in line to start in Green Bay if acquired. Christian Watson's return date is unknown, and how much Savion Williams will contribute as a rookie is unclear. Jennings would give the Packers a reliable veteran in the rotation, something they have lacked over the last two seasons.

More Green Bay Packers news and rumors: