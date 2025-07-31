Packers Suddenly Cut Rookie They Signed Right After Draft

The Green Bay Packers’ training camp is in full week and several players are making their case for a roster spot in the second week of camp. It’s a process that football fans have fallen in love with to the point it has its own TV show and the drama is expected to continue as Green Bay shifts its attention to next week’s preseason opener against the New York Jets.

While many on the roster bubble are looking forward to that opportunity, there are others that won’t be as fortunate. That includes a rookie who was signed by the Packers after the draft but will have to look for a new team as training camp continues.

Packers Cut Rookie DB Kahzir Brown in Second Week of Training Camp

According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Packers have waived rookie defensive back Kahzir Brown. Brown was an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic but was released to make room for fellow UDFA linebacker Jared Bartlett.

#Packers waived Kahzir Brown — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 30, 2025

Brown, nicknamed “Buggs,” stood out with a 7.30 relative athletic score that was fueled by his 6-foot-3, 210-pound frame. He made 44 total tackles with eight pass defenses, two interceptions and two tackles for loss in 12 games for the Owls last season after transferring from Maine and earned a 76.7 overall grade and 81.7 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus in his lone season at the FBS level.

While Brown had some intrigue as a prospect, he faced an uphill battle to make the Packers’ roster. The safety room is loaded in Green Bay with Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams locking down starting spots and Kitan Oladapo, Zayne Anderson and Omar Brown filling out the roster, and it could have persuaded the Packers to take a shot on Bartlett.

A six-year collegiate veteran, Bartlett spent his first five years at West Virginia before transferring to Cincinnati last season. His lone season with the Bearcats was a success as he logged 69 total tackles, 7.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 12 games. Pro Football Focus was also bullish on the 6-foot-2, 237-pounder, crediting him with 25 pressures and a 74.6 grade on 71 pass-rushing snaps.

Brown has a profile where it wouldn’t be surprising if he found another opportunity in camp and the Packers can audition Bartlett as a potential subpackage player with Edgerrin Cooper, Quay Walker, Tyron Hopper, Isaiah Simmons and Isaiah McDuffie battling for a roster spot.

