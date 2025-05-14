Packers Suddenly Back in QB Market After Surprise Workout News

The Green Bay Packers' quarterback situation has been one of the more intriguing storylines of the team's offseason. Jordan Love is obviously the incumbent starter and Malik Willis a capable, if not excellent, backup, though the third-string battle is something to watch.

Sean Clifford clearly isn't cutting it after the organization signed Canadian star Taylor Elgersma to compete for the job. If the coaching staff was happy with Clifford, they wouldn't be bringing other signal callers in.

In a surprise move, the Packers are still looking at options. They've reportedly brought in a former college star to potentially compete with Clifford and Elgersma.

Former @UW_Football quarterback Will Rogers worked out for the #Packers this morning per a league source @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/NvsXgozZeo — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 14, 2025

Packers Bring in Another QB for Tryout Ahead of OTAs

As reported by NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Green Bay is bringing in former Mississippi State and Washington standout Will Rogers for a tryout. It's obvious that the franchise thinks it needs some more juice in the third-string, and Rogers could theoretically provide that.

After spending four years as a Bulldog, Rogers transferred to the Huskies and impressed. He put up an exceptional, country-leading 73.9% completion percentage in 2021 at Mississippi State while simultaneously leading the nation in pass attempts (683), then completed 70.7% of his passes during his lone year at Washington for 2,458 yards and 14 TDs to seven interceptions.

It makes sense that an offensive genius like Matt LaFleur would target someone with a propensity for completing passes. LaFleur can certainly draw up plays that'll give easy reads, and it sounds like Rogers is the type of player that can take advantage of it, somewhat similar to Brock Purdy's situation in San Francisco.

Perhaps the most important takeaway here, though, is that Clifford's days are numbered. Love and Willis are locked into their spots on the depth chart, but Clifford is not. By signing Elgersma and offering Rogers a tryout, Green Bay is saying the quiet part out loud.

Perhaps Clifford holds the youngsters out for a spot on the roster, yet it's never been more clear that LaFleur isn't happy with him.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: