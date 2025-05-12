Packers QB's Clock is Officially Ticking After Monday's News

The Green Bay Packers have been the NFL's symbol of quarterback consistency over the years. From Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love, it hasn't exactly been a purgatory like the divisional rival Chicago Bears have suffered through.

Nonetheless, having capable backups is of the utmost importance. We saw the Packers rely on Malik Willis to strong success, though the cupboard is barren behind him.

Sean Clifford, the incumbent third-stringer, has been on thin ice this offseason, and now he officially has someone on the roster coming to take his job.

The #Packers have a fourth quarterback. According to a source, they have signed Canadian star Taylor Elgersma.https://t.co/ijI89VeVO1 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) May 12, 2025

Packers Sign Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma to Compete With Sean Clifford

According to Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated, Green Bay has officially signed Canadian star QB Taylor Elgersma following an exceptional showing in rookie minicamp. Someone who grew up playing hockey, Elgersma discovered a knack for football and reportedly blew the Packers' coaching staff away.

He won Canada's version of the Heisman Trophy at Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario last year, completing 293 of his 397 passes (73.9%) for 4,011 yards and 34 TDs to 11 interceptions. He added 229 yards and six more scores on the ground, showcasing a tantalizing dual-threat skillset that the Packers could utilize.

At the very least, Elgersma can threaten Clifford's spot on the depth chart. It'll be an interesting battle to watch throughout the season, yet fans should probably be hoping that Elgersma's upside can overcome Clifford's theoretical stability.

Originally a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Clifford hasn't had much time to shine. In his Packers career, he has completed just one pass for 37 yards with two games played. The former Penn State star was a worthwhile investment, though he doesn't have the dynamic ability that Elgersma does.

We'll see what happens throughout the rest of the summer, but don't be surprised if Elgersma winds up on the final 53-man roster instead of Clifford.

