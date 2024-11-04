Packers Have Sudden Trade Opportunity After Shocking Coach Firing
The Green Bay Packers are 6-3 on the season and are coming off the heels of a 24-14 loss to the Detroit Lions.
The Packers head into their bye in Week 10 and will look to rebound in Week 11 against the Chicago Bears. The trade deadline is on Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. CST, and the Packers may have a chance to acquire a Pro Bowl defender after a shocking firing.
NFL News: Marshon Lattimore May Be on the Move
On Monday, the New Orleans Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen after the team lost seven games in a row. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network revealed that cornerback Marshon Lattimore is someone who has interest around the league.
Pelissero added there's a belief that a selloff is unlikely but anything is possible in the NFL. This is something that should immediately raise eyebrows around the Packers facility.
Green Bay should look to acquire Lattimore and form a dominant 1-2 duo at cornerback with Jaire Alexander. The writing is on the wall for Eric Stokes and the Packers could use another elite presence in the secondary.
They are 13th in the NFL in pass defense (207). Adding Lattimore into the fold would only elevate this defense. Lattimore is an instinctive and rangy defender in the backend. This season, he has 30 total tackles, two pass deflections, and a 69.5 overall grade per PFF.
There are a lot of loaded offenses in the NFL, with two of them being in the division (Minnesota Vikings & Detroit Lions).
Green Bay only has a day to facilitate a deal, but this is a terrific opportunity to improve the roster and get ready for a second-half push.
More Packers news and rumors: