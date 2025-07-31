Packers Stud Sidelined by Injury Somehow Still Impressing at Camp

Injuries are unpredictable in the game of football. Green Bay Packers fans know that as well as anyone after living through the seemingly never-ending list of issues 2024 draft pick MarShawn Lloyd has encountered since entering the league.

While Lloyd will be sidelined for an unknown period with an abductor injury, one of his teammates on the offensive side of the ball is working his way back to 100%, and he's somehow stealing some of the spotlight from his healthy peers.

Packers Star Christian Watson Impressing at Camp Despite Knee Injury

While no official determination has been made to this point, veteran wide receiver Christian Watson is likely going to start the season on the PUP list, which means he will be sidelined for at least the first four games of the 2025 campaign.

Given that his non-contact injury that tore his right ACL occurred as late in the 2024 season as it did, there were never any real expectations for Watson to be available for Week 1. That hasn't stopped him from attacking his rehab in earnest, however, and that work he has put in was noticed by several members of the media attending practice on Thursday.

With the addition of first-round pick Matthew Golden and third-round pick Savion Williams to the fold, Green Bay should feel no pressure whatsoever to rush Watson back to the field despite the apparent progress he has made in his rehab. The worst thing that could happen for Watson and the Packers is the former second-round pick returning to the field too soon and re-injuring that same knee.

For Watson, the motivation to return as soon as possible is quite simple. In addition to wanting to help his teammates compete for an NFC North crown, the former North Dakota State University star is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

This will be the first real opportunity for Watson to receive a big payday for what he can bring to a franchise, whether that is the Packers or elsewhere in the NFL. Over his 38 appearances for Green Bay thus far, the star receiver has recorded 1,767 yards from scrimmage and 16 total touchdowns.

When you add in the fact he stands 6'4" and ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine, someone is going to throw a boatload of money at Watson following this season, as long as he remains healthy.

With updates regarding his progress like the ones fans saw on Thursday, Watson cannot get back on the field and in the huddle with the Packers' offense soon enough.

