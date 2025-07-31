Packers Breathing Sigh of Relief After RB Injury Update

The Green Bay Packers appear to have dodged a bullet after a key member of the offense went down with an injury, which forced him to be helped off the field with the assistance of the medical staff earlier this week.

While the exact nature of the injury, as well as its severity, was unknown at the time, sourced reporting from Thursday morning provided Packers fans with an important update regarding just what is wrong with the recent third-round pick.

Fortunately, the former top college prospect who shined in the SEC as well as the Pac-12 appears to have avoided a serious injury but is still expected to miss some time during training camp.

Packers Breathing Sigh of Relief After MarShawn Lloyd's Injury Update

MarShawn Lloyd's tenure with in Green Bay has not gone as the running back would have ever expected as injuries limited him to just six total carries during his rookie season and now have him sidelined again, as Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports the rusher is dealing with an abductor injury that, fortunately, won't keep him sidelined for long.

Sources: #Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd suffered an abductor injury during Monday’s practice that will require rest, but it’s not expected to sideline him for long.



The second-year back has drawn rave reviews, and the team has high hopes for him as a complement to Josh Jacobs. pic.twitter.com/Pz71ryc9Wt — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 31, 2025

This past season, starting running back Josh Jacobs accumulated 337 combined touches for 1,671 yards and 16 total touchdowns. As great as Jacobs was for the Packers in 2024, that wear and tear is something Matt LaFleur and the staff would like to avoid this season in hopes of keeping their star running back fresh for the postseason.

Lloyd was expected to help fill that role in the offensive backfield in his second year with the team. If this injury truly doesn't impact him long-term, he still has the opportunity to accomplish what was expected out of him as a second-year player. Missing valuable reps in practice during training camp will only make it an uphill march for Lloyd to reach that point, however.

We'll find out soon enough just when Lloyd is ready and able to return to the practice field. Until then, the door is open for the rest of the running backs competing for jobs behind Jacobs as their time to shine has just arrived.

