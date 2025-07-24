Packers Stud Picks Up Right Where He Left Off in 1st Camp Practice

The Green Bay Packers are still searching for defensive playmakers who can flip the script in a game. Ever since their 2011 Super Bowl run, they’ve lacked true difference-makers on that side of the ball—especially in the secondary.

The Packers missed the days when Nick Collins was patrolling the deep middle (21 interceptions and four touchdowns in just 95 games), Charles Woodson was causing havoc (38 INTs and nine scores in 100 games with Green Bay), and Tramon Williams and Sam Shields were racking up turnovers. Those guys made game-changing plays regularly.

But there’s good news: the Packers may have found their next star in safety Xavier McKinney.

Originally a second-round pick by the Giants in 2020, McKinney didn’t rack up accolades in New York—no Pro Bowls, no All-Pros—but he always had the traits of a high-level safety.

In his first year in Green Bay, he finally broke through.

McKinney started all 17 games last season and instantly became a leader in the Packers’ secondary. He tallied a career-best eight interceptions, second-most in the NFL—just one behind the Detroit Lions' Kerby Joseph for the league lead.

Fast forward to the start of 2025 training camp, and McKinney wasted no time showing he’s still that dude.

Packers S Xavier McKinney Already Impressing in Training Camp

On Wednesday’s opening practice, McKinney lined up in the back end next to Evan Williams. Keisean Nixon and Nate Hobbs held down the outside corner spots, with Javon Bullard operating in the slot. When Carrington Valentine rotated in, Hobbs slid inside, and Bullard came off the field.

It didn’t take long for McKinney to make his presence felt. He jumped a Jordan Love pass intended for Dontayvion Wicks along the sideline, undercut the route, and high-pointed the ball for a clean interception—right in front of the defensive sideline, who swarmed him in celebration.

Plays like that are why Green Bay brought McKinney in—and why they believe he can help lead this defense to new heights in 2025.

His instincts, range, and ball skills stood out, but it wasn’t just about the stats. McKinney brought a steady veteran presence to a young defense, modeling exactly what it takes to be elite in the league. His study habits proved second-to-none.

His play didn’t go unnoticed, either. McKinney earned his first Pro Bowl nod, was named First-Team All-Pro, and finished eighth in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting. Not bad for a guy playing on a new team in a new system.

If he can pick up from where he left off come September, it could be another accolade-filled campaign for the Packers ballhawk.

