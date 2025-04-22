Packers All-Pro’s Stock is Soaring Heading Into NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers have several positional fires to put out in the 2025 NFL Draft if they want to rise from playoff dark horse to Super Bowl contender. But thanks to the steady hand—and soaring stock—of All-Pro Xavier McKinney, safety isn’t one of them.

This year’s draft will be a bit of a chess match for general manager Brian Gutekunst. With glaring holes at wide receiver, cornerback, defensive end, and interior defensive line, Green Bay has plenty of directions to go with its first-round pick. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Depth remains a concern at linebacker, quarterback, and along the offensive line. All will need to be addressed over the course of draft weekend to shore up the roster before offseason workouts begin.

But safety? That’s one position Gutekunst can cross off the war room whiteboard.

Green Bay’s safety room went through a total gut job last offseason.

In 2023, the rotation featured Jonathan Owens, Darnell Savage, and Rudy Ford as part-time starters. By 2024, nearly the entire group had been cleared out like yesterday’s leftovers. Owens, Savage, Ford, Benny Sapp III, Dallin Leavitt, and Innis Gaines all hit the road in free agency. The Packers even waived 2023 draft pick Anthony Johnson Jr. before the season. Only Zayne Anderson returned.

To rebuild the group, Green Bay rolled up its sleeves and went to work.

The Packers invested three draft picks into the position in 2024—second-rounder Javon Bullard, third-rounder Evan Williams, and fifth-rounder Kitan Oladapo. Bullard battled through injuries but flashed potential as a slot safety with physicality at the line of scrimmage. Williams, meanwhile, turned out to be a steal. His instincts are elite, often diagnosing plays before the snap like a coach on the field.

But the crown jewel of the safety overhaul was McKinney.

Signed to a four-year, $67 million deal, McKinney fit the Gutekunst prototype like a glove—just 25 years old with upside still to unlock.

After a solid four-year stint with the New York Giants, McKinney arrived in Green Bay and immediately leveled up. He earned his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods while anchoring the back end of the defense.

McKinney picked off eight passes—nearly matching his career total heading into the year—and brought a level of ball-hawking the Packers had sorely lacked in recent seasons. He didn’t just patrol the secondary—he took ownership of it.

Off the field, McKinney’s leadership has been just as impactful. He’s emerged as a locker room glue guy, keeping teammates focused and engaged.

That includes Jaire Alexander, the mercurial cornerback whose future in Green Bay remains murky. In a recent offseason video, McKinney was seen working out with Alexander—perhaps trying to patch up a fraying relationship and remind him what’s at stake.

That kind of behind-the-scenes leadership can’t be quantified in a box score, but it matters. A lot. McKinney’s efforts to bridge the gap with Alexander could end up saving the Packers from needing to spend premium draft capital on a cornerback.

On the field, McKinney has erased safety as a position of concern. Off the field, he’s playing damage control like a savvy veteran. That’s the kind of player every team wants—and the kind Green Bay desperately needs more of.

So while the Packers prepare their draft-day battle plan, one thing is clear: thanks to Xavier McKinney, the back end of their defense is locked down tight.

