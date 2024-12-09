Packers Strangely Sign Vet Who Was Cut by Bottom-Feeder Earlier in 2024
The Green Bay Packers enter Week 15 with a 9-4 record. They had their three-game win streak halted last week when they lost 34-31 to the Detroit Lions. They have a Sunday Night Football affair against the Seattle Seahawks next on the slate.
The Packers have a quality roster that looks to make a deep postseason run but that doesn't mean they aren't looking to improve the roster.
On Monday, Green Bay added an offensive lineman who was just cut by one of the worst teams in the AFC.
Packers News: Green Bay Adds Depth Along the Offensive Line
The Packers announced that they signed guard Michael Jordan to their practice squad. To clear space for him, they released tackle Spencer Rolland.
Jordan was released by the New England Patriots back on Nov. 26 and was seeking to land another opportunity.
The 2019 fourth-round pick provides this roster with another option along the interior. Jordan has 40 career starts under his belt, including 11 with the Pats this season. During his NFL career, he's been on the Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, and the Patriots.
He also spent the majority of the 2023 season on Green Bay's practice squad, so he has familiarity with the staff and offensive scheme.
Teams are looking for depth along the trenches and Jordan is a player who was intriguing to the Packers. Rookie G/T Jordan Morgan was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 16 with a shoulder injury. The Arizona product is eligible to get activated off the list this week but it looks like he isn't ready yet.
If Morgan was healthy enough to return to the field, Green Bay may not have made this move. This season, the 23-year-old struggled. Morgan logged a 59.2 overall grade per PFF, allowing seven pressures and three hits in six games.
Jordan hasn't done much better this campaign, allowing 23 total pressures, three sacks, and three hits. The Packers are hoping that with better coaching and players around, Jordan could step in and be productive.
