Packers Give Big Injury Update on Monday After Lions Loss
The Green Bay Packers are 9-4 after Week 14. Last week, the Packers went on the road but lost to the Detroit Lions 34-31.
They have two more primetime matchups in Weeks 15 and 16 on the slate. This upcoming week, Green Bay will travel to play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.
The Packers are seeking to get back into the win column, and head coach Matt LaFleur gave an update regarding three key contributors.
Packers News: Matt LaFleur Gives Update on Three Injured Players
LaFleur was talking to team reporters on Monday afternoon and said that safety Javon Bullard is week-to-week with his ankle injury. The rookie defender left the game against the Lions after hurting his ankle in coverage. He was seen on crutches after the game but it appears he avoided a long-term injury.
Rookie safety Evan Williams also got hurt against Detroit, suffering a concussion. The Oregon product left in the first half and is in the protocol. LaFleur said, "He is in the protocol right now."
He'll need to pass the different stages of the protocol if he wants to play on Sunday, but we'll see what happens. As for receiver Romeo Doubs, he's still in the concussion protocol per LaFleur. The Nevada product got the concussion in Week 12 against the 49ers. He was able to practice three times in a limited capacity but still hasn't cleared the protocol.
The extra days off may come in handy for these guys but we'll have to see how the rest of the week unfolds. The Packers won't practice until Wednesday when they'll issue their first injury report of the week.
Despite sitting with nine games, Green Bay is the sixth seed due to the NFC North being extremely competitive. The Lions are 12-1, and the Minnesota Vikings are 11-2. The next four games will have an impact on playoff seeding and it starts with the Seahawks. The next couple of days will be important for the status of these three guys.
