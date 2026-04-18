Packers Still Have Trade with Giants to Consider Before NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is one week away, but it may not have the same excitement for Green Bay Packers fans due to their lack of a first-round pick. Although the Packers have eight total draft picks and are finalizing their draft approach, they could still use the trade market as an outlet to make additions to the roster.

Edge rusher is a position of need for the Packers, and the New York Giants are a team that could help Green Bay fill that void. Kayvon Thibodeaux has been on the trade block for a while now, and the Packers should see what it costs to get a deal done before the draft begins.

Packers Should Call Giants Regarding Kayvon Thibodeaux

Thibodeaux is entering the final year of his rookie deal and has a price tag listed at $14.8 million. That's not a cheap deal, but he gives Green Bay a solidified starter at a position of need. In 53 games with the Giants, Thibodeaux compiled 152 total tackles, 31 TFLs, 55 QB hits, six forced fumbles, and 23.5 sacks.



He also has 153 total pressures and 97 hurries in his career. Thibodeaux would immediately be the second-best pass rusher on the Packers behind Parsons and would give them a proven pass rusher to lean on. Especially as Parsons rehabs from his torn ACL.

Lukas Van Ness, Karl Brooks, Jaden Crumedy, James Ester, Arron Mosby, Warren Brinson, Dante Barnett, Collin Oliver, Barryn Sorrell, and Anthony Campbell are the other edge rushers on the team, but they have a combined 19.5 sacks. That's nowhere near good enough, which is why the Packers need to be sure to add to the pass rush.

The Giants have seven total draft picks, but they are searching for some more. If the Packers offered the New York Giants a 4th and 5th round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, that should be enough to get the deal across the finish line. The Packers would be able to fill a massive hole on their defensive front and give them room to address other needs in the draft, like cornerback, offensive line, and linebacker.



Leaning on the current collection of edge rushers on the roster is a risky bet for the Packers. The idea of getting a player who has shown the ability to get after the quarterback would be a win for Green Bay. He's a defender that can certainly be acquired, and with a new coaching staff in New York, they would be thrilled to get some draft assets for a player they didn't select. It would be a win-win for both sides in this scenario.

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