Keisean Nixon Has Just 1 Week Before Things with Packers Get Uncomfortable

The NFL draft is an exciting time of year for fans of the Green Bay Packers. But when it comes to Keisean Nixon, next week’s extravaganza could be an exercise in stress management.

Nixon is coming off a mercurial season as the Packers' top cornerback, and while he believes he’s a CB1, many fans have disagreed and have been waiting for him to be replaced. So far, Nixon feels safe, as the Packers’ only significant addition to the cornerback room in free agency was Benjamin St-Juste.

But as the draft approaches, things could get more interesting and downright uncomfortable as Green Bay will likely select a cornerback with one of their eight selections and force Nixon to compete for his roster spot beyond the 2026 season.

Packers’ CB Search Could Lead to Keisean Nixon’s Final Season in Green Bay

Nixon’s performance wasn’t terrible, but he allowed too many big plays to provide Packers fans with any confidence entering 2026. According to Pro Football Focus, Nixon allowed 55 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns last season. While he had a critical interception during a Week 14 win over the Chicago Bears and 13 pass breakups, he also allowed a passer rating (105.4) over 100 for the fourth time in his career and the second time over the past three seasons.

This isn’t enough for the Packers to move on, but the wheels may be turning entering next season. Nixon is entering the final year of a three-year, $18 million contract extension, and even if he was performing well, it may have been a tough sell to add a few more years as he enters his age-29 season.

With Carrington Valentine also having his flaws in coverage, there has been a steady parade of cornerback prospects visiting Green Bay during the pre-draft process, according to NFL Trade Rumors, including:

Charles Demming (Stephen A. Austin)

Chris Johnson (San Diego State)

Will Lee III (Texas A&M)

D’arco Perkins-McAllister (UL-Monroe)

Karon Prunty (Wake Forest)

The Packers also had a second meeting with Johnson during his pro day and traveled to Jarod Washington’s Pro Day at South Carolina State as part of the pre-draft process.

With that much smoke, there’s sure to be a corner landing in Green Bay at some point during next week’s draft. And it could set off a fire alarm for Nixon’s future with the Packers.

If Nixon can rebound, he can at least hold off a newcomer through the 2026 season. But it would take a lot for the Packers to reinvest in him amid rising cornerback prices. Green Bay's front office has also developed a knack for addressing needs before they appear, and with Valentine also scheduled to be a free agent after next year, there could even be multiple cornerbacks arriving in the draft.

Add it up, and Nixon could already be on thin ice entering the draft, and it could lead to an uncomfortable final season with the Packers.

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