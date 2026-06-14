Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shines light on surprise contributor

The Green Bay Packers made an interesting note this week with head coach Matt LaFleur noting the contributions of a lineman previously not expected to factor into the team's plans. Rookie guard Jager Burton was noted for getting reps with the first team and appears to be building off a strong rookie minicamp, forcing his way into the conversation as a viable contributor ahead of the 2026 season.

It would be welcome depth for a Green Bay roster that struggled to keep its offensive line healthy and playing at a consistent level in the 2025 season. Having Burton step in as a rookie and contribute would help solve this issue on the heels of an offseason where the depth has been shuffled. ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported LaFleur's comments on Burton that point to this sentiment.

"“I see a guy that’s extremely coachable, athletic and is making the most of his opportunity… He’s definitely going to be in the mix competing for playing time this year.”" Matt LaFleur

This is a huge statement that indicates not only is Burton going to be a reliable backup, but given a chance to compete for a starting or contributing role. It unquestionably turns up the pressure on current right guard Anthony Belton, perhaps suggesting that his starting role isn't as safe as it first appeared.

Burton started his final season at center with the Kentucky Wildcats, making it a possible starting option as well for the rookie. Both avenues are likely to be explored as the Packers work to build the best possible offensive line.

Packers Head Coach Points to Rookie as Surprising Starting Option

Burton appeared to be a depth piece when first selected with the 153rd overall pick. This isn't often an area where starting offensive linemen are found, and yet it appears Green Bay is viewing Burton very much as a viable starter and at worst as the team's sixth lineman with a chance to consistently shuffle in and out of the lineup.

With offensive line depth being a clear area of concern heading into the offseason, this is a welcome surprise contribution. It is also incredibly telling that LaFleur is so vocally supportive of a player so far ahead of the 2026 season. Calling out Burton as a potential starter at this point in the summer points to exactly how impressive the rookie has been in his first weeks with the franchise.

For Burton, it is an opportunity to go from an overlooked draft pick to potentially starting for a historic franchise and one of the NFC's top contenders. No question, it is an exciting development story and should have the full attention of the Packer fanbase.