Packers Starter Seals His Offseason Fate With Latest Injury Update
The Green Bay Packers are 11-4 going into Week 17 but own the sixth seed in the NFC. The conference is jam-packed but the Packers are playing some great football. They've won five of their last six games, including a dominating 34-0 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 to clinch a playoff spot.
On Sunday, they have a NFC North showdown against the Minnesota Vikings. This contest will have implications for playoff seeding and the Packers will be without CB Jaire Alexander yet again.
It has been a very disappointing and frustrating season for the star corner. Alexander hurt his PCL in the Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Louisville product then returned to the field in Week 11 against the Chicago Bears but only played in ten snaps.
He will now miss his sixth straight game, adding to another discouraged season. Last season, Alexander missed ten games due to back and shoulder injuries. The ailments continued into this year and he will be sitting out in his 19th contest since 2023.
In May 2022, Alexander and Green Bay agreed on a four-year, $84 million extension, making him one of the best corners in the league. His $21 million annual salary makes him the third highest-paid corner in the league.
The injuries have been racking up and players don't get healthier as they get older. The last two seasons have given Alexander the injury-prone tag and the Packers could potentially get out of his deal if they wanted to this offseason.
If Green Bay is to move on from Alexander, they would be hit with a $19 million dead cap in 2025. The constant injuries have been adding up and the Packers could look to move on from the 27-year-old. He has two years left on his deal, but the price tag in 2025 is $25 million, and 2026 is $27 million.
We'll have to see if Alexander returns for Week 18 and the postseason. If he does come back and is a productive player for Green Bay, the outlook could change. If not, his time in Green Bay could be coming to an end.
