Packers Officially Rule Out Frustrating Starter vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers are 11-4 on the season and enter Week 17 with a playoff spot already clinched.
The Packers are now fighting for seeding and they travel to play the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North showdown on Sunday. These rivals matched up in Week 4, where the Vikings came out victorious 31-29.
Green Bay seeks to get some revenge and head into this game playing great football. They've won five of their six games but they officially ruled out cornerback Jaire Alexander yet again for this matchup.
Packers News: Packers Ruled Jaire Alexander Out
It has been a frustrating season for Alexander and the Packers. He initially suffered a PCL injury in his knee during the Week 8 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Alexander attempted to return versus the Chicago Bears in Week 11 but only mustered 10 snaps.
Alexander is now slated to miss his sixth straight game, adding to an irritating last two seasons. The Louisville product will be missing his 19th game since 2023. The 27-year-old inked a four-year, $84 million deal with Green Bay in 2022 but has failed to stay on the field since getting that deal.
It appeared this was the direction Green Bay was heading after Matt LaFleur's comments on Thursday. LaFleur was asked if Alexander had a better chance of playing this week and he responded, "I'd say probably not."
That is disappointing, considering Alexander is the No. 1 CB for Green Bay and the Packers will have Justin Jefferson lining up on the other side.
With one game remaining until the regular season closes, this isn't the situation Green Bay wants to be dealing with. Alexander hasn't played meaningful snaps since November and will need time to get his legs under him if he returns. Now it looks like that would need to happen either next week or when the games begin the playoffs.
This defense is better unit with Alexander out there but they'll have to get things done once again with him on the sideline.
