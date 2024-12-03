Packers Stars Continue to Stir Pot Before Facing Lions in Primetime
By Cem Yolbulan
After taking care of the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving, the Green Bay Packers are preparing for their second straight Thursday game as they take on the Detroit Lions in the primetime showdown. The Lions have won ten straight, including against the Packers in Week 9, to improve to 11-1 for the season. The Packers have won three straight since that loss but are still in third place in the NFC North.
If the Packers have any shot of winning the division, they have to beat the Lions on the road. Despite the fact that Detroit has been the best team in the league so far this season, the Packers' stars are not shying away from some old school trash talk.
Earlier in the week, Packers tight end Tucker Kraft said that he is looking forward to facing Lions safety Kerby Joseph on Thursday. After stating that he isn't worried about defensive backs too often, Kraft added that he would like a chance to get his hands on him.
On Tuesday, star safety Xavier McKinney didn't hold back against All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. When asked about the Lions WR wearing a "Green Bay Sucks" hoodie in Week 9, McKinney said they are not worried about him.
Packers News: Xavier McKinney Sends Message to Amon-Ra St. Brown
McKinney has been one of the best safeties in the NFL this season. He has every right to be as confident as anyone heading into the crucial matchup.
At the same time, St. Brown is one of the best wide receivers in the game and he already has 820 yards and nine touchdowns for the season. He had seven receptions and a touchdown against Green Bay in Week 9. The Packers don't need to worry about what he wears to the game, but they surely need to be prepared to face the All-Pro playmaker.