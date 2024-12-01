Packers Playmaker Threatens Lions Defender Before Thursday Clash
The Green Bay Packers are riding high after handling the Miami Dolphins with ease on Thanksgiving. Now they'll head into a crucial Week 14 matchup against the 11-1 Detroit Lions, who not only hope to capture the NFC North, but the No. 1 seed in the conference as well.
Given the Packers are not far behind at 9-3, and the regular season is quickly coming to an end, this matchup means a ton for both sides aside from the rivalry. As it turns out, one Packers playmaker also has extra motivation to show out against Detroit.
Meeting with reporters on Sunday, tight end Tucker Kraft made it clear Lions safety Kerby Joseph is someone he hopes to meet on the field Thursday. Kraft noted that Joseph is a "dangerous player," both due to his ability to "flip games" and the fact he "likes to lay contact."
The Green Bay receiving threat then added he thinks about how Joseph has "taken some of my borthers out of the game" and is anticipating "a chance to get my hands on him" when they face off on TNF.
These are some strong words from the Packers TE, but those in the Packers' locker room have to love this fire ahead of a huge divisional contest. Earlier this season we saw Green Bay defenders rally around Jaire Alexander after he faced off against longtime foe Stefon Diggs, and now the offense has the chance to back up Kraft by making sure Joseph has a rough day at the office.
Considering Joseph had a game-altering pick-six at Lambeau when the Packers and Lions previously played in Week 9, the Detroit DB should already be on everyone's radar. Kraft's comments, though, are good reminder to his teammates about one of the biggest threats on the other side in Week 14.
Fans on both sides should be looking forward to Joseph and Kraft matching up when things kick off in primetime.
In other Packers news: