Packers Have Star Trade Opportunity After Thursday's NFL Firing
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are laser-focused on the task at hand as they travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in the wild-card round of the playoffs. After finishing the season with an 11-6 record, the Packers are hoping to pull off the upset road win to set up a divisional round matchup against the Lions.
While Packers fans are counting down the hours until the Sunday showdown, plenty of teams around the league have started to make their offseason moves. After firing head coach Antonio Pierce, the Las Vegas Raiders moved on from general manager Tom Telesco after only one season with the franchise.
This ignited speculation about an incoming rebuild in Las Vegas. With Tom Brady's influence reportedly increasing in the organization, the Raiders are likely entering a new era. This means that some of their stars and veterans may be available this offseason.
That list starts with star pass rusher Maxx Crosby. The 27-year-old already made his frustrations about the franchise known. The latest news about where the organization is headed will only increase his chances of getting traded this offseason.
The Green Bay Packers are an obvious fit for Crosby. The former Eastern Michigan standout had another elite Pro Bowl season in the 12 games he played before landing on the injured reserve list. In the previous two seasons, he had 27 sacks in 34 games, firmly establishing himself as one of the best in his position.
Despite the defense improving under Jeff Hafley as the season went on, the Packers (like most teams in the NFL) could use more pass rush. Per PFF, the Packers had the 16th-best pass rush unit and 24th-best run defense in the NFL. Adding someone of Crosby's caliber in there would bring the defense to another level.
Trading for Crosby would likely require a first-round draft pick and another early draft pick. Considering the difference he would make for this defense, Crosby would be worth that price tag.