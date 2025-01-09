5 Packers With The Most to Gain In The Playoffs
The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for their Wild Card showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. While the team fine-tunes its game plan, we’re here to get you ready for the ride.
This year’s playoff buzz feels noticeably different compared to last season. In 2024, the Packers stormed into the postseason on a hot streak, brimming with confidence ahead of their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Fast forward to now, and Green Bay limps into the playoffs on a two-game losing streak, leaving fans with more questions than answers.
Despite the uneven finish, the Packers are more than capable of escaping Philadelphia with a win. The talent is there, and the pieces are in place for a postseason run. While the team’s collective focus is on advancing in the playoffs, the spotlight will shine brightest on several individuals with plenty to prove—and plenty to gain.
Here are five Packers with the most to gain in the playoffs.
Josh Myers
Josh Myers finds himself at a pivotal crossroads as the Packers prepare for their playoff matchup. Set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Myers is likely playing for his next team.
It’s been a challenging fourth year for the former second-round pick. Per Pro Football Focus, Myers ranks 40th out of 43 eligible centers, a tough pill to swallow for a player once projected as a cornerstone of Green Bay’s offensive line.
His run blocking has been inconsistent, and his struggles in pass protection are glaring. Allowing 29 pressures and 23 hurries as the center of the line isn’t the kind of performance that inspires confidence.
But the playoffs present a unique opportunity. For Myers, it’s a chance to flip the script on a disappointing season. If he can step up and deliver a strong showing against some of the NFL’s best defensive fronts, it will serve as valuable tape for his agent to showcase in free agency. A dominant postseason run could help Myers secure a solid contract this offseason, even if it’s not in Green Bay.