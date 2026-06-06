Packers star predicting big things for Lukas Van Ness

The Green Bay Packers are preparing to be without Micah Parsons for the first month plus of the season, which is a wise decision from the franchise. Green Bay understands the importance of protecting its star edge rusher and giving the team its best chance to have Parsons at the peak of his powers down the stretch of the season. However, Parsons doesn't seem concerned about the Green Bay pass rush in his absence, taking a moment this week to talk about his expectations for Lukas Van Ness, via USA Today's Ryan Wood.

""Luke is someone people sleep on the most, and I don't know why. I think by the end of the season, if Luke stays healthy, he'll probably be the favorite. That's how much confidence I have in him. I'm already a favorite. But I definitely think I'm going to have my hands full with Luke on who's going to be the best. I believe in him."" Miah Parsons

Parsons is talking about who is going to step up for the Packers' edge rushing depth chart and isn't hesitating to build up a teammate that unquestionably hasn't lived up to expectations. While the talent has been obvious for Van Ness, the results haven't mirrored this, with the sack numbers regressing each of the past two seasons. The edge rusher offered 4.0 sacks in his rookie year, only to see this number drop to 3.0 in 2024, and only 1.5 a season ago.

Still, it is clear that Parsons has a high level of belief in the ability of Van Ness, and it is difficult to doubt the word of someone in the trenches practicing with the young edge rusher. If there was ever a moment for the defender to enjoy a breakout season, it is unquestionably the 2026 season.

Micah Parsons Predicting Big Season for Green Bay Edge Rusher Lukas Van Ness

It is worth noting here that Van Ness only played nine games last season and hasn't been given the clear path to snaps that now lies ahead. This is due to the departures of Rashan Gary and Kingsley Engabare, as well as the injury to Parsons, which has the star edge rusher expected to be out until the middle of October.

Parsons being right on Van Ness and the edge rusher taking a leap would be huge for Green Bay and the obvious missing defensive piece. Having that second reliable pass-rushing option would allow the Packers to get hot at the perfect moment when Parsons returns and finish hot down the stretch of the 2026 season.

Still, it is important to take this with a grain of salt, even as optimistic as fans want to be. Parsons has every reason to hype up his position group and to attempt to build expectations for a position that is going to be without its star for weeks and starring unproven names. As much as fans want to buy in, they are going to need to see it to believe it with Van Ness yet to put together a full season of consistency.