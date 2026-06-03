What options the Packers actually have with Josh Jacobs contract

The Green Bay Packers remain in limbo when it comes to the future of Josh Jacobs as the legal process around the playmaker continues. There is a very real possibility that Green Bay is going to be forced to turn the page based on the alarming situation that has continued to unfold. This will leave many Packers fans understandably wondering about the contract situation of Jacobs and looking at what options Green Bay truly has if they decide that parting ways with the rusher is the right decision.

Jacobs is in the third year of a four-year $48 million agreement that the veteran signed with Green Bay ahead of the 2024 season. The rusher is a scheduled $14.5 million cap hit and can be cut with very little blowback.

If the Packers were to cut Jacobs today, it would save $11.4 million in cap space, providing only a $3.1 million dead cap hit in each of the final two years of the veteran's deal. This makes it clear that a cut is very much on the table when you look at it from a financial standpoint and whether or not the Packers can escape the deal.

Having a viable answer other than Jacobs is a more pressing concern, with the running back market extremely limited at this point in the offseason. Green Bay would be better served to look at the current trade market to consider its options.

Packers Can Cut Josh Jacobs if Needed as Concerns Continue to Grow

The nature of the allegations that Jacobs is facing is truly upsetting and speaks to why this conversation is needed. It seems that Green Bay parting ways with the back is becoming increasingly likely as each new update emerges. While it is important to wait for the legal system to do its job, there is reason to wonder from Green Bay's perspective how patient the franchise might remain.

Having the distraction of Jacobs around could create waves or cause issues that the Packers will be considering avoiding. Cutting the back is financially possible and only incurs a very reasonable dead cap hit while opening up the needed cap space to bring in a replacement.

All of this adds up to a situation that Packer fans will continue to keep a very close eye on in the middle of what has been a very quiet offseason. One that fans wish had stayed that way as Jacobs continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons.