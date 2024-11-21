Packers Star Dealing With Yet Another Concerning Injury
The Green Bay Packers have a huge game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Packers secured a big-time 20-19 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 11.
They've found ways to win games in many different ways this season despite getting hit in the mouth multiple times. That shows a lot of resilience and grit. While it's great to win games without some of your best players, the latest development around Jaire Alexander isn't good news.
Packers News: Jaire Alexander Tore PCL Earlier This Season
According to Matt Schneidman, Alexander revealed to The Athletic that he is dealing with a torn PCL. He announced that in the locker room on Thursday.
"I had a tear on my PCL."- Jaire Alexander
Alexander suffered this injury in Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That led to him missing the game against the Detroit Lions. Alexander logged just 10 snaps in the win over the Bears in Week 11 before re-aggravating this injury and not returning to the game.
The Louisville product is confident he can return to his All-Pro level this season but is unsure of the timeframe when asked about it.
Alexander said, "I don’t know. I got a meeting today with everybody, so we gon’ kinda go and see what’s the best decision, so that’s all."
Over the past four seasons, the 27-year-old has dealt with various injuries that led to him missing time. He's missed 26 of the last 61 regular season games due to multiple injuries. During the 2021 season, he missed 13 games with a shoulder injury. In 2022, he was out for a contest due to a groin injury.
Last campaign, Alexander was sidelined for 10 games with back, shoulder, and groin injuries. Now this season, it's a knee.
When healthy, Alexander is an elite corner, notching All-Pro honors in 2020 and 2022. Despite that, he's been slammed with injuries lately and that has continued this season. He's confident he'll be able to be productive again in 2024 but it will be a wait-and-see game going forward.
